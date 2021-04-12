India becomes world’s second worst-hit country in Covid-19 cases, Overtakes Brazil!!!

India has reported a huge increase of 168,912 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. By this, India has once again earned its position as the second-worst hit nation with 13,527,717 cases in total, according to the health ministry. India also observed a strict account of deaths due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which reached 904. The death losses from the fatal infection attain at 170,209. India has passed Brazil to become the second-most hit nation globally by the.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded over 63,000 fresh coronavirus cases in its highest ever single-day wave along with 349 deaths. Delhi witnessed 10,732 cases, Mumbai 9,989, Pune 12,377 in the last 24 hours.The five most hit states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,343,951), Kerala (1,160,204), Karnataka (1,055,040), Tamil Nadu (926,816), and Andhra Pradesh (921,906).

Meantime, the overall global Covid-19 cases have exceeded 135.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.93 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its current update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) announced that the current global caseload and death toll reached 135,855,351 and 2,934,981, respectively.