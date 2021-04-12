Man donated his kidney to an orphaned girl; Refuses 3 million Saudi Riyal

Dubai: A man from Saudi has denied getting SR 3 million in coverage for donating his liver to a businessman and instead donated his kidney to an orphaned girl to protect her life, receiving nothing in return, local media reported. During an interview, Ali Al Daba’an said he was the CEO of a charitable organisation in Hail and the girl was among those sponsored by the organisation.

“We used to take Aisha (the orphan) to a dialysis center. I asked for more information about her health condition and after reviewing her file, I decided to donate my kidney to her. However, I have been contacted by a person on behalf of an old businessman who was looking for a liver donor. I had no problem and agreed to do so if doctors said okay, especially as I was planning to donate my kidney to Aisha.” added Al Daba’an.

The businessman had allotted SR3 million for the donor and I immediately denied to take money because I’m seeking nothing but the reward from Allah Almighty. Later, doctors told me that I can only donate one organ, and without hesitation, I chose to donate my kidney to Aisha.