Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

MUMBAI: Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) opened higher on the first day of the trading week. The Sensex was down 813 points at 48,778 and the Nifty was down 245 points at 14,589. At 10 am, the Sensex was down 1214 points. The Nifty was down 360 points. Shares of 1181 companies were gainers and 386 shares were losers on the BSE. 76 shares unchanged. The number of Covid cases rose to 1.69 lakh in 24 hours, affecting the market.

The biggest losers were Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Nestlé, TCS, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, L&T, ONGC, and Powergrid. Everything except the Nifty IT index is at a loss. The public sector bank index fell 7%. The BSE mid-cap index was down 4% and the small-cap index was down 3.5%. Companies such as TCS, HDIL, California Software, and Cupid Trades released their fourth-quarter results on Monday.