Covid-19 Update: 2022 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 2,022 new coronavirus cases along with 1,731 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Ministry has conducted h 266,023 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Till now over 40.6 million tests have been conducted in UAE. The total number of cases in UAE as on April 13 are 487,697, while total recoveries stand at 471,906. The death toll rises to 1,537.

The Sharjah emergency, crisis and disasters management team has announced updated Covid testing procedures for passengers arriving at the Sharjah International Airport.