Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

MUMBAI: The Sensex has crossed 48,000. The Sensex was up 172 points at 48,055 and the Nifty was up 54 points at 14,365. Shares of 848 companies were in gain and 357 shares were in loss. 56 shares unchanged. Global factors are behind the market gains.

ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Powergrid Corp, ICICI Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Titan, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, HDFC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, and Zeta are among the gainers. Other losers included Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and TCS. Indices except Nifty IT are gaining. The public sector bank index rose 1.2 percent. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices also gained.