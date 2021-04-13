Sushil Chandra appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Sushil Chandra has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Sushil Chandra as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner. Sushil has been appointed in the wake of the retirement of Sunil Arora. Sunil Arora will retire on April 30. Sushil Chandra was appointed as the Election Commissioner on February 14.

Until then, Sushil Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes. He was a senior official in the three-member Election Commission. Sushil Chandra’s term is till May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, Sushil Chandra is responsible for holding assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. Sushil Chandra has overseen elections in ten states in the last two years. He has also overseen the process of submitting nomination papers online.