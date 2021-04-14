April 14: PM Modi addresses the 95th Annual meet through video conferencing

Today at 11 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 95th annual meet of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today, through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also publish four books based on the life of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and authored by Kishor Makwana.

Other than PM Modi, Governor, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister will also be there on the occasion. The event is being conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

As per a PMO statement, the annual meet will also memorialize and celebrate the 96th foundation day of AIU. AIU was established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Taking this meet as an occasion, AIU will showcase its past year’s achievements, present its financial statement and describe the scheme of activities for the prospective year. It is also a stage to inform the members about the guidance of Zonal Vice-Chancellors Meets and other discussions conducted throughout the year.

A National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors is also being planned. The theme of the National Seminar is ‘Implementing National Educational Policy 2020 to Transform Higher Education in India’. It aims to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy 2020 with a clear-cut action plan on effectively implementing the policy in the interest of its primary stakeholders and the students.