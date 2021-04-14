Ranveer Singh teams up with Shankar for Hindi remake.read more here

The actor-director are collaborating for the first time for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniyan. Shankar directed the psychological action thriller film in 2005 and was a mega-hit. Now, the project has been announced. Kiara Advani will be playing the lead opposite Ranveer in Anniyan’s Hindi remake. The film will go on floors in mid-2022. The film revolved around Vikram’s Ramanujam Iyengar, who works as a lawyer. However, due to multiple personality disorder, he becomes a vigilante at night.

Proudly announcing collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR shanmughamshankar powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada .

To be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part and found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all,Expressing his excitement, Shankar conveyed .

Ranveer with full enthusiasm expressed his feeling that he is blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar . He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen and had always hoped and dreamed that would get a chance to collaborate with him, and he has a strong feeling that will create magic together.

Shankar and Ranveer are two forces of nature and them coming together is the biggest cinematic event in India. it is an opportunity of a lifetime and are thrilled to partner with the two powerhouses as producers and worldwide distributors of the film. Their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema. We are announcing the film during a very significant time of Baisakhi and Puthandu to signify Shankar and Ranveer’s intent to make a truly pan-Indian entertainer.