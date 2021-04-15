Covid-19 Update: 1928 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 19*28 new coronavirus cases along with 1614 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 491,423 cases were reported in UAE. In this 475,012 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1545. At present there are 14,866 active cases in UAE.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload is now nearly 139 million, with nearly 3 million deaths. The first half of April has recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year and the most number of days with under 2,000 infected people. The first 14 days of April till Wednesday have seen 28,051 new cases, which is much lower than registered in the same period of January (35,147), February (45,163) and March (34,873).