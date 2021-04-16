Commodity market: Gold prices shoots up

The price of gold has surged in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 35,200 higher by Rs.240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4400 up by Rs.30. in April, the price of gold has surged by Rs.1800.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.12% to Rs.47,120 per 10 gram. Silver futures fell 0.26% to Rs.68,361 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen 1.2% while silver had surged 1.2%.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was flat at US dollar 1,763.46 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was also flat at US dollar 25.85 while platinum gained 0.5% to US dollar 1,198.21.