Karnataka CM tests positive for corona virus for the second time

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time. He took to Twitter to inform about the same and wrote, “Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.” Earlier today, the CM held an emergency meeting over the COVID-19 situation at his residence. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and other senior officials were present for the meeting.