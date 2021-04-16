Rajnath asks DRDO to construct 2 COVID hospitals in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is all set to build a Covid hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where Covid expansion is rampant. The decision has been taken to build a 600-bed hospital in Lucknow. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Union Defense Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh. Lucknow has become a major hotspot for the second phase of Covid expansion.

In Lucknow alone, more than 35,000 people are being treated for the disease. Lucknow is one of the 10 districts in the state with the highest incidence of Covid. In this situation, Rajnath Singh decided to send a special team to Lucknow. As part of this, the DRDO will build a removable hospital. Beds and oxygen facilities will be available here. There were reports that there was a shortage of ambulance facilities and beds in Lucknow. This was followed by Rajnath Singh’s intervention.