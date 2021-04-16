Updated working hours during Ramadan announced in UAE

The new updated working hours during Ramadan has been announced in UAE. Economic Development Department in Ajman has issued the new working hours.

Economic Development Department has extended the working hours. The working hours for economic activities during Ramadan has been extended till 4am.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia launches iftar programme in India

Establishments are required to commit to Covid-19 precautionary measures. Administrative and legal measures will be taken against violators said the circular issued by the Department.