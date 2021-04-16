World Haemophilia Day 2021 : Know more about its theme, background and facts

World Haemophilia Day is observed every year on 17th April. The day, devoted to people living with haemophilia, is observed to boost awareness and create a better future for them. Haemophilia is a “rare disorder” in which “blood doesn’t clot normally because it lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins,” according to the mayoclinic.org. World Haemophilia Day is now known worldwide for better diagnosis and access to special care. World Hemophilia Day is about bringing people, with bleeding disorders, globally together.

Theme:

This year the theme of World Haemophilia Day is “Adapting to Change”. Amid the pandemic, only one thing seems to be permanent and that is adjusting oneself to the new normal and the pandemic is posing greater challenges for anyone who needs emergency medical care.

History:

World Haemophilia Day was started in 1989 by the World Federation of Hemophilia. April 17th was selected as World Haemophilia Day to remember the birthday of Frank Schnabel, who founded the World Federation of Hemophilia.

Facts: