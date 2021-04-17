Bollywood actor turned Covid-19 negative and says ‘I’m super positive about life’

On Saturday, actor Bhumi Pednekar said she has overcome from Covid-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. Pednekar through Instagram shared her latest health update with her fans. “Am negative but super positive about life,” she wrote, using hashtags ‘No corona’, ‘healthy and wise’ and ‘isolation over.’

The 31-year-old actor had said about her Covid-19 examination on April 5, writing she had “mild symptoms” and was under isolation. “I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit – C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” she had added.

She had shared a health update, during her quarantine period, stating that ‘this is a lot harder than you can’ and asked people not to step out of the home if it’s really essential.

At the beginning of this month, Pednekar was shooting for Karan Johar-backed film Mr Lele in the city with actor Vicky Kaushal, who had also contracted the virus. Kaushal tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday.

The second wave of coronavirus affected many celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Bhumi last acted in Durgamati, a horror-thriller on Amazon Prime. She will also be seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.