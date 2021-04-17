Covid-19: Let’s see which all educational institutes are closed across the states

As the increase in active COVID-19 cases was not expected, several states and Union Territories have to shut down schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions.

Many universities have also postponed their scheduled semester exams. Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences have postponed their exams for medical students. University exams in Uttar Pradesh have been postponed till May 15. All university exams in Rajasthan have been postponed till further notice.

Complete list of educational institutions that are closed::

Haryana

The Director-General of Higher Education of the state announced on Friday, April 16, that all colleges and universities will remain closed till April 30. The Haryana Government has also announced the closure of schools for students of Classes 1 to 9 till April 30.

Odisha

Odisha has discontinued the physical classes for students of schools, colleges and universities from April 19 till further notice.

Uttar Pradesh

As the COVID-19 cases are rising, the Uttar Pradesh Government published on Thursday that all schools in the state will be closed till May 15.

Gujarat

On Sunday the colleges were directed to remain shut till April 30 between the obvious rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said. All government and private colleges have been told to give education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus.

West Bengal

The government on Wednesday said a suitable decision will be taken in view of the outbreak in coronavirus cases giving preference to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state board slated to be held in June.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday has asked the higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the virtual form.

Himachal Pradesh

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases.