Dostana 2: Kangana Ranaut comes in support of Kartik Aaryan

Dharma Productions announced that Dostana 2 will be recast, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and expressed her support for Kartik Aaryan, who had already shot for a few portions of the film. Kangana Tweeted, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him… Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos…Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also.”

An announcement of recasting came hours after rumours of a rift between Kartik Aaryan and the makers surfaced online. Kartik, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya, had shot for a few portions of the film and was due to start shooting again later this month.