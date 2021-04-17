Railways to impose fines up to Rs 500 for not wearing masks on railway premises

New Delhi: Railways has taken more precautionary measures in the wake of the outbreak of 2 waves of COVID-19 disease in India. Traveling without wearing a mask on the railway premises is an offense under the Railway Act. According to this, those who do not wear masks on trains and stations will be fined Rs 500 by the Railways. Compulsory use of masks and fines will be listed under the Indian Railways Act 2012. Those who spit on the railway premises will also be fined. Those who spit at the station and on the train will be fined Rs 500.

This is the latest step taken by the Railways to ensure compliance with various Covid standards issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Covid. The order states that the order will be implemented with immediate effect and a fine of up to six months will be imposed until further instructions are announced. “One of the specific guidelines is to wear masks in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of trains as brought out by Indian Railways on May 11, 2020, says that it should be advised to all passengers that they shall be wearing face cover/ mask at entry and during travel,” order issued by the railways said.

“Accordingly, to prevent spitting and act of similar nature and thus, to ensure the wearing of face masks or face cover by all persons at railway premises (including trains), fines (up to 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, shall be imposed by railway officials…,” it stated.