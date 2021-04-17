UAE announces temporary cancellation of fines

Temporary cancellation of fines were announced in UAE. The Ajman Media City Free Zone has announced the temporary cancellation of fines. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Media Free City has issued the order for this.

As per the new order, all fines resulting from renewing lease contracts of licensed establishments in Media City were temporarily cancelled. The fines imposed on those who haven’t renewed lease contracts for units leased by companies in the Media City from April 18 to April 30 will be waived.