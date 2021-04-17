Watch the funny video of a cat’s reaction, when told “you just ate”

You may or may not like cats, but some of the videos showing the pranks of the cats are surely loved by all and also gets a good place on the Internet. Maybe, that is the reason why this video of a cat and its reaction when said to wait for its food has now won people over – and left them laughing hard too.

As it’s unknown who captured the video or when it was first shared, the clip has now created a excitement after being posted on Twitter.

“Poor kitty,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The caption also urges people to put their sounds on and you might just want to do that to enjoy the video.

The video opens with a sweet white and brown-furred cat and an individual, who is not seen in the frame, asks the cat, “Do you wanna eat?” To which, the cat goes “Meow.” However, the individual says, “No, it’s not time. You just ate.” It is the cat’s reaction after that statement that may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly and also make you giggle at the same time.

After five hours of posting the video, it has collected nearly 18,000 views – and is still going on. It has also gathered tons of comments. From asking that the kitty should be fed to saying what would their pet cat do, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This kitty would be eating again if it was mine!” wrote a Twitter user. “You give that cat some food right now!” shared another. “The tiny little mlem at the end,” said a third. To which, an individual replied “The essence of disappointment.”