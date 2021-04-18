Covid-19: Manmohan Singh’s 5 points to help PM Modi at this crisis

By offering suggestions to combat the second wave of coronavirus that has seized the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi.

Singh in his letter pointed out five ways that could be implemented to prevent the rise of surging infections across India, saying that the development of covid-19 vaccination programs is a big part of pandemic management.

He added that the Centre’s policy must focus on the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated instead of looking at absolute numbers.

He also advised that the Centre should choose a transparent approach towards the scheme of coronavirus vaccination in terms of orders placed for the next six months and how they are to be allocated to the states.

He wrote that states should be given the adaptability to define sections of frontline workers who can be vaccinated, even if they’re below the age of 45.

Singh called for increased production of doses and requested the government to allot essential funds, grants, and licenses to vaccine producers to promote that.

Ending his five-point letter, the former PM also said that vaccines that receive permission from responsible authorities abroad, should get immediate consent and authorization for use in India and be imported in large numbers in light of an “unprecedented” health crisis.

On Sunday India reported its biggest wave in coronavirus infections with a whopping 2.6 lakh new cases and 1,501 deaths, while active cases have exceeded the 18-lakh mark, the ministry data stated.

Ten states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan — reported 78.56 per cent of the new infections, it said.