Covid update: Many parts of the country faces a shortage of oxygen and beds

On Saturday, In India Covid caseload rose to 1.45 crore cases with 2,34,692 fresh infections – the sharpest-ever daily spike – as the country reported over 2 lakh cases for the third straight day. 1,341 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours as the country saw the deadliest day of the pandemic this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged that the annual Kumbh Mela “should now only be symbolic” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, stressing that it will give a boost to the fight against the pandemic.

In the meantime, Maharashtra and Delhi on Friday recorded their biggest-ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases, according to government data.

When Delhi recorded 19,486 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 63,729 infections.