Covid-19 Update: 1399 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

1399 new coronavirus cases along with 1346 new recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This the total number of confirmed cases has surged to 181,430. The total recoveries has mounted to 161,670. The death toll stands at 1890.

Also Read: 1803 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

In the last 24 hours, 107 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 818 people were under medical treatment in Oman. In this 265 people were admitted in ICUs.