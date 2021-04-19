Here is all you want to know about Ram Navami 2021

This year Ram Navami is on April 21. It is dedicated to Lord Ram, also known as Maryada Purusottama, Lord Ram or Lord Rama is honoured for his wealthy and righteous reign during the Treta Yuga. Ram Navami celebrations remember the birth of Lord Ram on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, which comes during the Shukla Paksha or the New Moon phase in the month of April. Lord Ram is supposed to be an avatar or reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, who came to earth to defeat the demon king Ravana.

Ram Navami is on Wednesday, April 21. The Madhyahna Muhurat for ram Navami is 10:19 AM to 12:52 PM. The Ram Navami Tithi begins at 12:43 AM on April 21 and ends on 12:35 AM on April 22.

Things to know: