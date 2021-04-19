‘Maggi laddu’: Bizarre food experiment going viral on the Internet.

Nutella Biryani, Oreo Baji, Chewing Gum Flavored Ice Cream, Mask Naan and Covid Curry, Pasta Cake, Meat Flavored Ice Cream and Ice Cream Vadapav are some of the recently popular dishes. Many of the above bizarre foods gained attention during the last announced lockdown period with the advent of the coronavirus. With the second wave of Covid gaining strength, many parts of the country are moving towards lockdown again.

Meanwhile, a variety of food items began to gain attention on social media again. Maggie Ladu is one of the most sought-after items in the group. Pictures of Maggie Laddu made with Maggie Noodles have been posted on her Twitter page called ‘Sugar Cup’. As the image went viral across social media platforms, from Facebook to Instagram, it got many talking online, leaving most “disgusted”. While some said maybe a savory version would still be worth a try, turning Maggi into a dessert seemed like a “disaster”.