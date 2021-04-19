Security forces gunned down two militants

Security forces had gunned down two militants in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place in Zeipora area in Shopian district in Kashmir. The security forces had gunned down two militants belonging to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

A joint team of security forces had launched a search operation in the area after getting specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into a gun fight as militants fired on the team. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Ganie of Sehpora Kulgam and Amir Ahmad Bhat resident of Malibugh, Imamsahib Shopian. Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter.