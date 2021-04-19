Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. The BSE Sensex slipped 883 points or 1.81% to close at 47,949. The NSE Nifty slipped 258 points or 1.77% to settle at 14,359. All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of drug makers, compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, Britannia Industries, and Wipro and Infosys. The top losers in the market were Power Grid, ONGC, Adani Ports & SEZ, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank.