Tesla’s driverless car kills two men

Two men were killed after a Tesla car crashed into a tree and caught fire in Texas, and police believe there was nobody present in the driver’s seat at the time of the accident. The 2019 Tesla Model S was travelling at a high speed when it failed to negotiate a curve on a winding road. The victims, both in their 50s, were found in the front passenger seat and in the back of the vehicle. Evidence suggests that “no-one was driving the vehicle at the time of impact,” It is unclear whether Tesla’s Autopilot feature was in use. Tesla has not commented on the events yet.