Covid-19 Update: 1903 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1903 new coronavirus cases along with 1854 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 500,860. The total recoveries now stand at 483,180. The death toll is at 1559. At present there 16,121 active cases in UAE.

New Covid-19 cases worldwide have increased for the eighth week running, with a record 5.2 million infections reported in the past seven days and an alarming growth rate in young people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.