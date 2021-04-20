Former Nepal king tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from Kumbh Mela

Nepal’s former king, Gyanendra Shah tested Covid-19 positive after returning from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, India. Gyanendra Shah and his wife Komal Shah participated in the Kumbh Mela. They were tested positive on Tuesday after they returned to Nepal on Sunday.

Before they left for India on April 8, the king and his wife had tested negative. They were invited by the Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 Special Committee, Haridwar. Gyanendra Shah attended the Kumbh Mela’s Shahi Snan on April 12 as the chief guest.

He met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhara at Dakshin Kali Temple. He also addressed a gathering of sadhus and highlighted the importance of Hindu religion.