One million credit card details of Domino’s pizza customers were hacked

New Delhi: One million people’s information for sale on the Dark Web. The credit card details along with mail IDs, cell numbers of those who bought pizza from Domino’s were hacked. The details of one million people have been leaked and put up for sale for Rs 4 crore. The data was up for sale on the dark web and the threat actor is asking for $550,000 for the data. The threat actor also had plans to build a search portal to enable searching the data, he added.

A company spokesperson for Dominos India said, “Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident.” Rajshekhar Rajaharia, the cybersecurity researcher who first alerted users about a big data leak at payments firm MobiKwik last month. “Again Big Data Leak! 20 Crore Order Details including 13 TB data of Domino’s India alleged leaked from #DominosIndia Server. Data Includes mobile, email, name, home address, payment type, and Social Login Tokens. It seems Financial data is not there. #infosec #GDPR,” Rajaharia tweeted on Monday.