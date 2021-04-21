Bollywood Veteran actor Passes away ; Celebrities mourns the demise

Veteran star Kishore Nandlaskar passed away on Tuesday, April 20, because of Covid-19 difficulties. He was 81. The actor was seen in several Marathi and Hindi movies. Kishore’s grandson Anish confirmed the demise. He said the actor had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was admitted to a Covid center.”My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the COVID-19 center between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid center. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly,” Anish said.

Speaking to the media, Govinda showed his grief. “Very sad to hear about the demise of such a talented actor. My condolences to his family,” he said. They worked together on Jis Des Mein Ganga Rehta Hai. Ranveer, on the other hand, shared Instagram Stories and posted a black-and-white picture, and added a heartbroken emoji on the picture. His Simmba co-star Siddharth Jadhav also shared the picture and commented, “Kishor Nandlaskar Sir.Bhavpurna Shraddhanjali”

#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covid? we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka ?

????????? ????????? ????.. ????????????? ???? ??????! ????????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/cdxUSaPyo1 — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) April 20, 2021

Bombay Begum’s star Amruta Subhash took to Twitter and said, “#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covid we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka.” Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Sad news!!! May God bless his soul !!!!”

In Bollywood, Kishore was a famous face in movies such as Khakee, Vaastav: The Reality, Singham and Simmba. In Marathi, he starred in films such as Miss U Miss, Perfume, Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor, Are Soda Batali Bai, Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi, Jara Japun Kara, Hello Gandhe Sir, Madhyamvarg – The Middle Class. He started his journey in the movie industry in 1989.