Clean chit to UP police on Vikas Dubey encounter

The inquiry commission has said in its report, that there is no evidence against the Uttar Pradesh police in the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey after his arrest last year. The commission blames the public, the media and the criminal’s family for not coming forward with proof. Vikas Dubey and his five associates were killed by the UP police in July, days after the gangster set up an ambush in which eight policemen were killed. There is “no material evidence” to rebut the police version of the encounter but there is “sufficient material” to support it, the three-member inquiry panel has said in a report submitted to the UP government and the Supreme Court. Vikas Dubey was being brought back to UP in a police convoy when he was shot dead. The police said the car in which Dubey was traveling flipped and he snatched a policeman’s gun, tried to escape and opened fire when they shot him.