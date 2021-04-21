Covid-19 vaccine: UAE to impose restriction of movements for unvaccinated residents

The UAE is likely to impose movement restrictions on residents who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine even though they are eligible to do so.

The restriction measures may include their entry to certain places and access to some services.

Speaking on the Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, a top National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) official said: “Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society and puts all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, at risk.”

Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the NCEMA, advised citizens and expats aged above 16 years to get vaccinated.

“Your hesitation today … puts your family, loved ones and community at risk. Receiving the vaccine will contribute to immunising and protecting the community from this pandemic.”

People having any medical conditions must see a specialist doctor to determine whether they are eligible to get vaccinated, the official added.

Receiving the vaccination would mean protection against the new Covid strains that are spreading around the world.

The aim now is to reach people vaccination and “the focus in the coming period will be to vaccinate everyone”.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine ranges from very good to excellent,” said Al Dhaheri.

As per a recent study conducted in Abu Dhabi, no deaths were reported among fully vaccinated residents who contracted Covid-19.

The efficiency of vaccination in limiting hospitalisation is 93 per cent and decreasing the need for ICU is 95 per cent.