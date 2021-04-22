Covid-19 Update: 2081 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest coronavirus situation in UAE. 2081 new coronavirus cases along with 1842 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 504,872. This includes 486,920 recoveries and 1565 deaths.

203,232 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has conducted 42.1 million Covid-19 tests in UAE till now.

UAE has already begun manufacturing Hayat-Vax, the locally-produced inactivated COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The vaccine, called Hayat-Vax [Hayat means life in Arabic], is the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in the region that will be manufactured by a newly created joint venture between Sinopharm CNBG, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies and G42, the leading technology company based in Abu Dhabi.