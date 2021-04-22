Mumbai man sold his SUV to supply Oxygen cylinders for Covid patients

Mumbai: With raising Covid 19 cases India is facing an acute shortage of oxygen patients are dying due to lack of oxygen in hospitals. A resident who lives in Malad, Mumbai, has become a messiah for the people in the locality. Popularly known as ‘Oxygen Man’, Shahnawaz Sheikh is working in the locality to deliver oxygen for the needy on a phone call. He has set up team to tackle the crisis, they has also set up a ‘control room’ so that people do not have problem to reach them at times of necessity.

Shahnawaz has sold his Rs 22 lakh SUV a few days ago to help the people in the locality. With the money he got after selling his Ford Endeavor, Shahnawaz bought 160 oxygen cylinders to provide to the needy. Shahnawaz said that last year he had run out of money while helping the poor so he had to sell his car.