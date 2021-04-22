World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has suspended production temporarily

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced temporary suspension of its manufacturing at all its manufacturing plants in India, to combat the second wave of Covid-19. This includes its Global Parts Center.

With five plants in the country – Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Dharuhera (Haryana), Gurgaon (Haryana), Neemrana (Rajasthan) and Vadodara (Gujarat) – Hero has a cumulative capacity of 9.8 million units per annum. Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1, depending on the local scenario of Covid 19.

In a statement released by the Hero MotoCorp said, “The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants. The shutdown will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shutdowns in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter. All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period. All corporate offices of the company are already in Work from Home (WFH) mode and very limited colleagues are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services.”