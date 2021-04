The Air Intelligence unit in Coimbatore has seized 2.75 kilograms of gold from an unaccompanied baggage at the air cargo Coimbatore. The Air Intelligence unit conducted the operation jointly with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Preliminary investigation by the agencies revealed that the passenger is from Palakkad. Further investigation is progressing, informed Jayachandran Assistant Commissioner (AIU) Coimbatore International Airport.