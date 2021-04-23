Covid-19 Update: 1973 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1973 new coronavirus cases along with 1744 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 506,845 cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE. This include 488,664 recoveries and 1567 deaths. At present there are 16,614 active cases in UAE.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi releases updated list of ‘Green List’ countries

The Ministry has conducted 202,0688 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 42.6 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

On Thursday, the UAE announced the suspension of flights from India for 10 days starting from April 25 as the subcontinent nation witnessed the world’s most significant jump in Covid-19 infections. The decision included all UAE and overseas airlines. The ruling did not include transit flights coming into the country and bound for India.