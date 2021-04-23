Covid-19 Update: 3.32 lakhs new cases reported in India

The ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. India has registered the world’s largest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases. The country has reported 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases. Thus the over all infection tally has reached at 1,62,63,695.

Also Read: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slams union government

2,263 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the dead toll to 1,86,920. 193,279 new recoveries had also reported taking the total recoveries to 136,48,159. At present there are 24,28,616 active cases in the country. The active cases comprises 14. 93 per cent of the country’s total infections.

India reports 3,32,730 new #COVID19 cases, 2,263 deaths and 1,93,279 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,62,63,695

Total recoveries: 1,36,48,159

Death toll: 1,86,920

Active cases: 24,28,616 Total vaccination: 13,54,78,420 pic.twitter.com/LKQMB5pUOE — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths with 568, followed by Delhi with 306 daily deaths. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,013. Maharashtra is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 fresh infections and Kerala with 26,995.