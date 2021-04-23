Duplicate sanitizer maker earned Rs 10 crore in 10 months in vadodara.

As the coronavirus cases are surging, the demand for hand sanitisers is also on the rise. People are also indulging in making duplicate sanitisers to make a profit.In the latest crackdown, the prevention crime branch (PCB) on Thursday recovered huge stock of duplicate sanitisers from two shops in Vadodara.Duplicate sanitisers worth Rs 10 lakh were seized from a shop on Vasna Road and another shop in the Raopura area. The accused, Nitin Kotwani is in police custody as he had sold fake sanitisers to the shop.

He had managed to earn Rs 10 crore in 10 months by indulging in this business. City police are tracking the traders whom Kotwani had sold the duplicate sanitisers as they are harmful to human health.The sanitisers made at his manufacturing unit had a huge amount of methanol which is a hazardous chemical.

The police are looking for the proves and leaving no stones unturned to track down suppliers who have provided methanol to Kotwani. Accused Kotwani revealed the name of one Ashok Patel, owner of Maruti Chem Product, and claimed that the latter supplied him methanol. The police commented that it is possible that Kotwani is misleading the cops.

The police are also tracking his bank details to find out details about his transactions. Further investigations are also on to nab the other accused involved in the case.PCB had conducted raids at his manufacturing units and seized duplicate sanitiser worth Rs 45 lakh. Lab reports revealed that the sanitiser stocks had methanol ranging from 20 to 70 per cent.