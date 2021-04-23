See what the bollywood actor posted after testing coronavirus negative…

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood tested COVID negative. The actor shared the news on Friday in an Instagram post. On Saturday last week, he shared the news that he was tested positive. In his latest post, Sonu Sood posted a photo of himself wearing a facemask and showing a negative sign with his fingers and wrote: “Tested: COVID-19 Negative.” He was made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier this month. He is recognised as a hero on social media for arranging beds and Remdesivir injections for people suffering from COVID-19. See what Sonu Sood posted on Instagram.

The actor had shared a statement on Instagram: “Covid – positive. Mood and spirit – super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all.”

While he was recovering from COVID-19, he asked his fans to help as many COVID-19 patients as possible.

Sonu Sood has acted in a number of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He started his acting career with the 1999 Tamil film Kallazhagar. He got into Bollywood with the 2002 film Shaheed-E-Azam. He has mostly played villainous roles in his films. He is best-known for his performances in movies like Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year and Simmba, among many others.