Police arrests man for selling oxygen in black market; recovers 48 cylinders

Delhi police has arrested a man for selling oxygen cylinders in black market. The police has also recovered 32 big and 16 small oxygen cylinders a house in Dashrath Puri area of Delhi in a raid. The raid was conducted after getting a specific input about the racket that stores and sells oxygen cylinders in black market.

A total of 32 big cylinders (capacity 67 litres each) and 16 small cylinders (capacity 10 litres each) were found on the ground floor from a house number B-67 A, Gali No. 6, Dashrath Puri. The police has also arrested the owner of the hose identified as Anil Kumar.

“He does not have any licence for it. The gas involved is combustible in its present form. He used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large cylinders and sell them at Rs.12,500 per piece to the needy. His main godown is in Mayapuri which will be searched during the investigation of the case so registered under relevant sections of the law,” informed the police.

About two days ago, the Kanpur police recovered 51 cylinders of oxygen from a gas agency operator, who was also illegally selling them at massive prices.