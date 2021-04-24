Updated working hours during Ramadan announced in UAE

An authority in UAE has issued updated working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Economic Development Department in Ajman has announced the new updated working hours. The Economic Development Department has extended the working hours.

Economic Development Department has extended the working hours for economic activities during Ramadan until 4am. The Department has also urged all establishments to follow all Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Also Read: 1152 new recoveries reported in Bahrain

The Department also informed that it will carry out inspection campaigns to ensure the adherence to anti-Covid rules. Administrative and legal measures will be taken against violators