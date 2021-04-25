‘Dawai bhi kadai bhi’,e-property cards under SWAMITVA scheme.

The Prime Minister urged that the battle against the pandemic is more strong this year as the country has rolled out the largest vaccination drive in the world. Highlighting the decision of liberalisation in the vaccine policy commencing from 1st May regarding vaccination of everyone above 18 years,also appealed everyone to follow every health guideline issued by the government from time to time.

The Centre provide free ration to more than 80 crore Indians for the month of May and June this year under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana to ensure that proper nutrition is guaranteed to every Indian amidst the tough times of corona pandemic and urged all the Panchayats to follow the mantra of Dawai bhi kadai bhi to fight the war against Covid-19 and expressed confidence that rural India will fight the battle stronger and faster against the pandemic.

Special emphasis is laid to promote e-Gram Swaraj in order to bring greater transparency in development related works in the rural India.All panchayats across the nation to start local campaigns around groundwater, swachhta, agriculture and education. The day of Panchayati Raj is an important occasion to repeat the resolutions of Navnirman of rural India and informed that the SVAMITVA scheme will benefit people of rural areas to a great extent.Under the scheme drone technology has been used for the first time to map actual property area of land owners.

The property cards given to over 4 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme will also help them to avail financial benefits through loan from Banking Institutions. Prime Minister also conferred the National Panchayat Awards 2021 on this occasion. The Awards were given under various categories including the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar,and so on. The Award money ranging from 5 to 50 lakh rupees was transferred electronically to the awardee Panchayats.

The SVAMITVA, Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas Scheme was launched by Prime Minister in April last year on a pilot basis in in the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and select villages of Punjab and Rajasthan. The Scheme has now been extended to cover around 6 lakh 62 thousand villages of the entire country.