Another country suspends travel from India

Another country has suspended travel from India. Thailand has imposed a temporary travel suspension. Thailand has took this decision as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in India. The Thailand embassy in New Delhi said in a statement that certificates of entry for non-Thai nationals travelling from India will be suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has denied the reports that private jets carrying wealthy people from India were flying into Thailand. “We confirm that no chartered flights from Indian millionaires have sought permission from the CAAT to come to Thailand,” CAAT said in a statement. There would be four repatriation flights from India to Thailand in May.

Earlier, Netherlands has also suspended all flights from India. At present around 14 countries had imposed travel ban on India.