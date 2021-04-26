Bollywood actor Salman Khan extends support to frontline workers in Maharashtra as the second wave of Covid spreads across India. In a video posted on Twitter, the actor is seen tasting the food for quality check before sending out food packets. Along with the Shiv Sena youth wing, Salman delivers over 5,000 food parcels to various parts of Maharashtra. Rahul N Kanal, a member of the youth wing, shared a video on Twitter of the actor tasting food and preparing food packages.

On behalf of Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human Foundation’, food is being arranged daily for the Mumbai frontline workers which include police, medical staff, and BMC employees for the last one week. Rahul Kanal, who is associated with ‘Being Human’ and ‘I Love Mumbai’ told, “Salman Khan interacted with all the people preparing breakfast for the frontline workers. Today, pav-bhaji was prepared for 5000 frontline workers at breakfast. After Salman Khan tasted the Bhaji, he told the people who prepared it that it was good in taste.”

Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force… means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MNkk6JcbGn — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021