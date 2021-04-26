Covid-19 Update: 1759 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1759 new coronavirus cases along with 1580 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 512,497 confirmed cases were reported in UAE. This includes 493,689 recoveries and 1573 deaths.

At present there are 17,235 active cases in UAE. The ministry has conducted 160,390 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. over 43 million tests were conducted in UAE.

Also Read: Vaccinated women sell breast milk online

Meanwhile, passengers flying with Emirates in Dubai who have undertaken a PCR test in the emirate can choose to check-in without presenting their physical Covid-19 PCR test report. This comes as the airline has begun to implement full digital verification of Covid-19 medical records connected to testing and vaccination for travellers based in the UAE.