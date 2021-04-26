‘I consider serving people as prayer’: Four months pregnant nurse on duty

SURAT: A four-month pregnant nurse is winning hearts online by being on duty, treating Covid-19 patients. Nancy Ayeza Mistry coming from Surat in Gujarat is a four-month pregnant lady who is busy attending the COVID-19 patients while observing Roza.

Nancy Ayeza Mistry attended to COVID patients in the same center last year as well. She is pregnant this year which is not an excuse for her to step out of duty. Every day she is working for continuous eight to ten hours. She says “I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as prayer.”

Read more; Shreya Dhanwanthary criticizes airing IPL 2021 in the middle of the pandemic

Recently, another woman named Shilpa Sahu, a Chattisgarh DSP was on duty while being pregnant and her photo with the ‘lathi’ had gone viral on social media which earned lots of praise, respect, and love. These people are the real heroes who are fighting against the virus, despite the odds being against them.