Shreya Dhanwanthary criticizes airing IPL 2021 in the middle of the pandemic

Scam 1922 star Shreya Dhanwanthary posted a tweet questioning the airing of IPL 2021 in the middle of the pandemic. She has been known to speak her opinions on public platforms despite being a popular film star. Many people had already questioned the airing of IPL 2021 during this hard phase India ever faced. COVID cases are at an alarming rate in India and the second wave has caused unmountable damage and is getting worse by the shortage of medical oxygen and beds in hospitals. On Sunday evening, 25 April the actor tweeted, “The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical-political man-made crisis.”

Some people did not agree with Shreya and one replied in her tweet, “Did @SonyLIV also stop streaming Scam 1992?” Another wrote by supporting her saying, “If you read her post properly, she’s not asking for IPL to be canceled. Rather the problem is the obliviousness with which the event is happening. Nobody is acknowledging that the country is in the middle of a humanitarian crisis. Par tumhe bass gyaan Dena hai (You just want to preach).” While another one wrote, “IPL is one of few reasons that people are less depressed and less depressed. It’s a distraction for the common public. You give me half of your money, I’ll be going to the Maldives. Won’t watch IPL too. It’s terrible here in our country”.

Read more; As COVID-19 cases spike on, Kerala CM said ‘Kerala is sitting on a Volcano’

Former star Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had tweeted “Best wishes to all in India Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you,” Meanwhile, India has reported 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours.